ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.78.

ECN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Securities cut ECN Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ECN opened at C$2.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$712.76 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 626.36, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.98. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$2.34 and a one year high of C$7.29.

ECN Capital Announces Dividend

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of C$71.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.2138686 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Featured Stories

