EcoSynthetix (OTC:ECSNF) Shares Up 44%

EcoSynthetix Inc. (OTC:ECSNF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 44% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. 144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

EcoSynthetix Stock Up 44.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59.

About EcoSynthetix

(Get Rating)

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products worldwide. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EcoSynthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EcoSynthetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.