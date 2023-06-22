EcoSynthetix (OTC:ECSNF) Shares Up 44%

EcoSynthetix Inc. (OTC:ECSNF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 44% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. 144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.
EcoSynthetix Stock Up 44.0 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59.
About EcoSynthetix
EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products worldwide. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.
