Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Down to $8.30

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $7.96. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 71,695 shares trading hands.

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of -0.13.

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Koch sold 3,203 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $28,506.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,213 shares in the company, valued at $64,195.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 3,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $28,960.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Koch sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $28,506.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,195.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,437 shares of company stock worth $101,789. 31.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 209.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 18.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

