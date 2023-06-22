Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $3,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE ELV opened at $445.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $428.87 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $459.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.27.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.