eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.16

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.16 and traded as high as $2.00. eMagin shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 1,073,510 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered eMagin from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of eMagin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on eMagin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on eMagin from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

eMagin Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $165.25 million, a PE ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16.

Institutional Trading of eMagin

eMagin ( NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. eMagin had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that eMagin Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMAN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eMagin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in eMagin in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in eMagin in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eMagin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS/XLE, SXGA OLED-XL, SXGA-120, VGA OLED-XL, and WUXGA OLED-XL products.

Further Reading

