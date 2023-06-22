Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE) Shares Down 0.7%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 25.12 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25.51 ($0.33). Approximately 1,176,513 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 435,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.69 ($0.33).

The stock has a market capitalization of £22.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and Borderlands, and others.

