EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2.50.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE Stock Performance

EMCORE stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.98. EMCORE has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $38.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity at EMCORE

EMCORE ( NASDAQ:EMKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The business had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that EMCORE will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EMCORE news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 41,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $29,420.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,930,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,983.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 700,594 shares of company stock worth $527,268 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EMCORE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMKR. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 791,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 216,700 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,571,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 536,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCORE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.