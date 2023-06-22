Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.95.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,240,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,226,000 after acquiring an additional 154,374 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,306,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,886,000 after buying an additional 49,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,286,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,224,000 after buying an additional 30,240 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 5,804,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,670,000 after buying an additional 366,025 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,301,000 after buying an additional 25,846 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the iconic Empire State Building the World's Most Famous Building and the newly reimagined Empire State Building Observatory that was named #1 attraction in the US, and #3 in the world, in Tripadvisor's 2022 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best.

