Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 99 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.08.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.3 %

JKHY stock opened at $164.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.84. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

