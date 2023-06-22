Empirical Finance LLC Lowers Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Empirical Finance LLC decreased its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 201,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AES by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 282,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

AES Price Performance

AES opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AES shares. StockNews.com cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research cut AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.