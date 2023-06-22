Empirical Finance LLC Takes $237,000 Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 547 shares in the company, valued at $38,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS stock opened at $69.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $71.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AOS shares. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

