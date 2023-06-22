Empirical Finance LLC Takes Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,732,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $701,167,000 after acquiring an additional 297,487 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,582,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $432,460,000 after acquiring an additional 352,358 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 12,642,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $402,531,000 after buying an additional 92,591 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,744,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,257,000 after buying an additional 311,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,765,000 after buying an additional 205,096 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,517.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.12.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.