Empowered Funds LLC Buys Shares of 2,833 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,999 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3,801.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,320,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ICE opened at $111.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $113.15. The company has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,934 shares of company stock valued at $10,139,046. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.89.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

