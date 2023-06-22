Empowered Funds LLC Buys Shares of 3,074 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 6,039.5% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after acquiring an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in Blackstone by 3,214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,037,000 after purchasing an additional 730,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Performance

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 45,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,116,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,505,203.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,869,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,116,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,505,203.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,067,343 shares of company stock worth $19,364,685 and have sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $89.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.64. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $110.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

