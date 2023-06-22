Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,584.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,028,694 shares of company stock valued at $62,938,107 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $76.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 509.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.75. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $78.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.70.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.22.

Trade Desk Profile

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.