Empowered Funds LLC Has $387,000 Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,939 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in TJX Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in TJX Companies by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 932,128 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in TJX Companies by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 127,708 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX Companies Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

NYSE:TJX opened at $80.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.46 and its 200-day moving average is $78.63. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

