Empowered Funds LLC Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

MO stock opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.79.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

