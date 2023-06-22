Empowered Funds LLC Has $471,000 Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 122,471.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Eaton by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,905,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eaton Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETN opened at $194.84 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $197.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.48 and its 200-day moving average is $168.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

