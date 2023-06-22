Empowered Funds LLC Invests $288,000 in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $112.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $184.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.78.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

