Empowered Funds LLC Invests $447,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Airbnb by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Airbnb by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in Airbnb by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $53,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,872,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.74, for a total value of $2,554,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,333,728.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $53,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,988,393 shares of company stock valued at $231,974,197 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Phillip Securities raised shares of Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $127.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.97 and a 200-day moving average of $111.17. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $144.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

