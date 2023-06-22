Empowered Funds LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $68.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.46.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

