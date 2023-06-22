Empowered Funds LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $592,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $161.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.58. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

