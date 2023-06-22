Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after buying an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amphenol by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,939 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Amphenol by 80.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,605,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amphenol by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,149,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,077,370,000 after purchasing an additional 795,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $81.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.98 and a 200 day moving average of $78.08. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $82.86.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.
Several analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.
In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.
