Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,662,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,153,000 after acquiring an additional 559,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,932,000 after acquiring an additional 451,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,062,000 after acquiring an additional 145,678 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,595,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,421,000 after buying an additional 805,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,425,000 after buying an additional 30,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSCC. Raymond James began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.18.

Insider Activity

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $34,380.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,815.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $34,380.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,815.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 8,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $736,240.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 782,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,871,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,324 shares of company stock worth $8,474,269. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $85.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03 and a beta of 1.28. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

