Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Synopsys by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,699 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,798 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,720,000 after purchasing an additional 412,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,140,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,438,000 after purchasing an additional 397,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synopsys Trading Down 2.1 %

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total transaction of $1,713,293.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,341.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,386,465.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,125 shares of company stock worth $44,863,615 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $426.34 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.00 and a 1-year high of $468.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.10. The stock has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 71.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.