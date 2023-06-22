Empowered Funds LLC Purchases New Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Exponent by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Exponent by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Exponent by 6,554.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Insider Activity at Exponent

In other Exponent news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $120,186.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $120,186.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $254,212.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,485.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,729 shares of company stock valued at $508,440 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $99.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.63. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $83.96 and a one year high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.17 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPO. TheStreet lowered shares of Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Exponent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.