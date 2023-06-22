Empowered Funds LLC Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $91.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.69. The company has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

