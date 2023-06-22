Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $68.77 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.57 and a 200 day moving average of $80.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $88.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

