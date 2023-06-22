Empowered Funds LLC Sells 15,027 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,027 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,919,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,736,000 after acquiring an additional 392,063 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,923,000 after buying an additional 610,473 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,189,000 after buying an additional 1,486,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.47 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.82.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

