Empowered Funds LLC Sells 3,455 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $189.34 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $88.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.96.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.53.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

