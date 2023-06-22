Empowered Funds LLC Takes Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of AON by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in AON by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AON opened at $329.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $323.67 and its 200 day moving average is $314.19. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $251.48 and a 12 month high of $338.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AON. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.73.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

