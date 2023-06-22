Empowered Funds LLC Takes Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 3,833.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.78.

Qorvo Price Performance

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $100.80 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $114.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $408,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,703. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc supplies semiconductor solutions for consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare, and aerospace/defense markets in the United States, China, other Asian countries, Taiwan, and Europe. The company combines product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise, and global manufacturing scale to solve its customers' technical challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.