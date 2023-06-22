EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2023

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMTGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.88.

Several research firms recently commented on ESMT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EngageSmart from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at EngageSmart

In other EngageSmart news, CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 2,355 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $40,553.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,414.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,471,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 2,355 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $40,553.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,414.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,804 shares of company stock worth $628,648. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EngageSmart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the first quarter worth $28,669,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter worth $25,881,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 27.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,389,000 after buying an additional 586,027 shares in the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter worth $11,003,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 26.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,979,000 after buying an additional 517,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart Stock Down 2.4 %

ESMT stock opened at $17.82 on Thursday. EngageSmart has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.09 and a beta of 0.45.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $88.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that EngageSmart will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About EngageSmart

(Get Rating

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT)

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.