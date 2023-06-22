EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.88.

Several research firms recently commented on ESMT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EngageSmart from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EngageSmart

In other EngageSmart news, CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 2,355 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $40,553.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,414.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,471,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 2,355 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $40,553.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,414.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,804 shares of company stock worth $628,648. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EngageSmart

EngageSmart Stock Down 2.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the first quarter worth $28,669,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter worth $25,881,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 27.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,389,000 after buying an additional 586,027 shares in the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter worth $11,003,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 26.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,979,000 after buying an additional 517,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

ESMT stock opened at $17.82 on Thursday. EngageSmart has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.09 and a beta of 0.45.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $88.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that EngageSmart will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About EngageSmart

(Get Rating

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.