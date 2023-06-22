Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Shares Gap Down to $12.36

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.36, but opened at $11.74. Enhabit shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 248,088 shares traded.

EHAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

Enhabit Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $606.21 million and a PE ratio of 15.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $265.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.88 million. Enhabit had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 3.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enhabit news, EVP Ronald Leroy Langham, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 44,328 shares in the company, valued at $531,492.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $286,520. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enhabit by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 199,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 87,625 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Enhabit by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 862,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 267,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

