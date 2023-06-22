Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Shares Gap Up to $20.54

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.54, but opened at $21.16. Ennis shares last traded at $21.19, with a volume of 26,250 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Ennis Trading Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.47.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Ennis’s payout ratio is presently 54.65%.

Insider Activity at Ennis

In other Ennis news, General Counsel Daniel Gus acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.19 per share, with a total value of $38,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,373 shares in the company, valued at $103,107.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ennis

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 92,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 47,604 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ennis by 20.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ennis during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ennis by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 31,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 20,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

