Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 3,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 15,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Envirotech Vehicles Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $31.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Envirotech Vehicles by 91.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envirotech Vehicles in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Envirotech Vehicles in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Envirotech Vehicles in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envirotech Vehicles in the third quarter valued at $625,000. Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Envirotech Vehicles Company Profile

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities.

