Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY) Trading Down 3.1%

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.18 and last traded at $7.18. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC upgraded Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. alerts:

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96.

About Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S.

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron and steel rolled products, alloyed and non-alloyed iron, steel and pig iron castings, cast and pressed products, coke, and by-products in Turkey and internationally. Its flat products include hot rolled flat steel products, cold-rolled flat steel products, and galvanized/galvanealed flat steel products; and tin/chrome coated flat steel products used in metal packaging industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.