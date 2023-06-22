Esken (LON:ESKN) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Esken (LON:ESKN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 12 ($0.15) target price on the stock.

Esken Price Performance

Shares of Esken stock opened at GBX 2.70 ($0.03) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.31. Esken has a 12 month low of GBX 2.42 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 10.94 ($0.14). The firm has a market cap of £27.81 million, a PE ratio of -90.00, a PEG ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 578.86.

Esken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and renewables businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Aviation, Renewables, Investments, and Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

