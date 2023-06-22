ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV) Stock Price Down 0.2%

ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $75.44 and last traded at $76.72. Approximately 112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.89.

ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV – Get Rating) by 1,080.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,366 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 5.02% of ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF

The ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (AGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of local currency bonds issued by Asia-Pacific national governments. AGOV was launched on Jul 21, 2021 and is managed by GaveKal Capital.

