EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.99. EVI Industries shares last traded at $23.31, with a volume of 21,671 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EVI Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

EVI Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $293.01 million, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVI Industries

EVI Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.07 million for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 2.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVI. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 774,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,335,000 after buying an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in EVI Industries by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 22,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EVI Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 294,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 248,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Featured Articles

