Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EXPE. Barclays dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $121.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.00.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $105.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.45. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $124.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.27). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,528 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $871,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

