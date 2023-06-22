Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,833.13

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,833.13 ($36.25) and traded as high as GBX 2,940 ($37.62). Experian shares last traded at GBX 2,916 ($37.31), with a volume of 591,842 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($40.95) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,935.40 ($37.56).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,816.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,833.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.44. The company has a market cap of £26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,486.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.17. Experian’s payout ratio is currently 9,230.77%.

In related news, insider Craig Boundy sold 49,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,913 ($37.27), for a total value of £1,443,478.89 ($1,847,061.92). In related news, insider Lloyd Pitchford purchased 13,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,945 ($37.68) per share, with a total value of £392,480.15 ($502,213.88). Also, insider Craig Boundy sold 49,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,913 ($37.27), for a total transaction of £1,443,478.89 ($1,847,061.92). Insiders have purchased a total of 19,827 shares of company stock valued at $56,780,015 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

