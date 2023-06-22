Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.9% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 50,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

NYSE XOM opened at $103.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $419.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.67.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

