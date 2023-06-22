Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

NYSE XOM opened at $103.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.