Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $103.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $419.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

