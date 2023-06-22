Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.8% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $103.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.66 and its 200-day moving average is $109.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $419.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

