Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by City State Bank

City State Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $103.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.66 and its 200-day moving average is $109.67. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $419.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

