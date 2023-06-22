Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Raised by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 175,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 34,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH now owns 101,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.1 %

XOM stock opened at $103.87 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.