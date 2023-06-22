Farmers Trust Co. Sells 882 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,119 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.2% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.40.

Apple Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $183.96 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $186.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

