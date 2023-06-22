Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.02. 6,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.07.

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average is $20.37.

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000.

The Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (FPFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in preferred and other income producing securities rated at least BB, issued by domestic and foreign issuers, with no specific target maturity. FPFD was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

