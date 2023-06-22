Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.02. 6,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.07.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average is $20.37.
Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.
Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (FPFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in preferred and other income producing securities rated at least BB, issued by domestic and foreign issuers, with no specific target maturity. FPFD was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.
